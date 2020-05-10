Below Average Temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Near record or record breaking May cold weather through early Sunday morning. After a cold and frosty start to the day, expect a quick rise in the temperature.
A south breeze will boost highs to milder levels this Mother’s Day afternoon.
Tracking a fast moving and weak storm system for late Sunday night.
A little cooler Monday. A dry weather pattern for most of the the new week. It will turn much warmer late week and next weekend.
The next best chance for a shower and thunderstorm looks to hold off until the weekend. The main storm track will stay to our northwest.
Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny. A little milder this afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest breeze.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Breezy with a brief shower or sprinkle chance late. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 40.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 70. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Milder. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 60s. Slight rain risk.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the 80s. Lows 60s.
