One More Freeze Alert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Near record or record breaking May cold weather through Saturday night. One more frost and freeze risk for Sunday morning. Protect tender plants and flowers. Cover them with a sheet or newspaper. Many areas will be near or a little below freezing by dawn.
A south breeze will boost temperatures to milder levels Sunday afternoon.
Tracking a fast moving weak storm system for late Sunday night.
A little cooler Monday. A dry weather pattern for most of the the new week. It will turn much warmer late week and next weekend.
The next best chance for a shower and thunderstorm looks to hold off until later next weekend. The main storm track will stay to our northwest.
Saturday night: Clear, cold and becoming calm. Areas of frost by dawn. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.
Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny. A little milder. Highs in the 60s. South breeze.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. A brief shower chance late. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 40.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 70. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Milder. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Spotty rain chance. Highs in the 80s. Lows 60s.
