Cool Mother’s Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool temperatures for May. Many areas will be 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Freeze Warning for the entire area early Sunday morning. Take steps to protect crops and sensitive plants from the cold. Both Sunday morning widespread lows in the low to mid 30s. Saturday, breezy and cool with highs in the 50s. After another cold start Mother’s Day, sunny, milder and pleasant with highs in the 60s.