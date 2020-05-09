Cool Mother’s Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool temperatures for May. Many areas will be 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Freeze Warning for the entire area early Sunday morning. Take steps to protect crops and sensitive plants from the cold. Both Sunday morning widespread lows in the low to mid 30s. Saturday, breezy and cool with highs in the 50s. After another cold start Mother’s Day, sunny, milder and pleasant with highs in the 60s.
Early next week, another cold front approaches that may trigger a few showers Monday very early Monday. Some drier times next week, with temperatures starting to warm by the late week.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a brisk northwest breeze. Highs in the 50s.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, very cold, freeze and frost threat. Lows low to mid 30s. Some upper 20s.
Sunday: Mother’s Day - Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday night: Not as cold with increasing clouds. A spotty shower risk late and into early Monday. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny to mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid 60s. Lows low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs low to mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Highs low to mid 80s.
