Charlottesville community members show support for Ahmaud Arbery

Investigators believe Arbery was running through a neighborhood outside of Brunswick when two armed men - 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his son, 34-year-old Travis McMichael - appeared to confront him. The two men, now under arrest, told police they had seen Arbery running and believed he was a burglary suspect. Video footage shows a runner grappling with a man armed with a shotgun, shots are fired, and the runner staggers and falls. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said the McMichaels confronted Arbery with two firearms and that Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery.