Charlottesville community members show support for Ahmaud Arbery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville community are protesting the death of a Georgia man.
Folks gathered at the Cherry Avenue Shopping Center on both Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10, for a run to raise awareness for 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.
Investigators believe Arbery was running through a neighborhood outside of Brunswick when two armed men - 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his son, 34-year-old Travis McMichael - appeared to confront him. The two men, now under arrest, told police they had seen Arbery running and believed he was a burglary suspect. Video footage shows a runner grappling with a man armed with a shotgun, shots are fired, and the runner staggers and falls. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said the McMichaels confronted Arbery with two firearms and that Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery.
“We’re here to protest,” Runs with Ahmaud Organier Daniel Fairley ll said said. “We’re here to make sure people understand that there has been injustice that has occurred. We need to be here to stand up for injustice no matter what that looks like. So we’re in covid [sic], but injustice never sleeps.”
The shooting happened back on February 23, but has only recently gained national attention following the release of the video on social media earlier this week. Authorities arrested both Gregory and Travis McMichael a few days after that video went public. They are jailed on murder and aggravated assault charges and did not have lawyers as of Friday who could comment on their behalf.
“It’s been 74 days since he was shot and killed," Fairley said. "There was not a word about it until now, so that’s what makes the difference. That’s what the you see, people that are coming together from all around the world and saying this is wrong.”
Those who took part in Saturday’s run made sure to follow CDC guidelines to help reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19.
