AHRC puts on Mother’s Day parade

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle Health & Rehabilitation Center (AHRC) is hosting a Mother’s Day parade where the public was able to drive through the parking lot.
Staff members at AHRC honor all mothers as heroes, but they wanted to share that with patients at the facility and the community, getting creative to bring families together.
“Everybody wants to see their mother, do things with their mother, and so we thought it would be a nice touch if we could get our residents outside, which is a good thing, and secondly create an opportunity for the families to see their loved ones,” AHRC Administrator Mark Tubbs said.
Folks made sure to follow CDC guidelines so everyone could be safe while having fun, and of course, seeing their moms.
“If you see the sidewalks, we’ve taken little pieces of red tape and they’re eight feet apart - and that is CDC guidelines - to maintain social distancing, but it also gives us the opportunity to give a residence outside on such a pretty day,” Tubbs said.
On a personal level, Tubbs says he truly values Mother’s Day.
“You know my mother passed away,” Tubbs said. “Mother’s Day was always a special time. My wife and I have three children, so it’s a special time for her. My middle daughter just had her first child. Our first grandchild, so she’s now a new mom. On many levels Mother’s Day is a special special day for everybody.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.