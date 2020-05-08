Weekend CHILLS. Morning Freezing Temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers taper off early tonight, followed by much colder temperatures this Mother's Day weekend. Freezing morning low temperatures expected across parts or all of the area during this weekend.
Very COLD temperatures for May will arrive by Saturday AM. FREEZE WARNING for Saturday AM for the Blue Ridge.Shenandoah Valley and the foothills of the the Piedmont of Central Virginia. Freeze Watch for the entire area for Sunday morning. Take steps to protect crops and sensitive plants from the cold. Both Saturday and Sunday morning widespread lows in the low to mid 30s. Saturday, breezy and cool with highs in the 50s. After another cold start Mother’s Day, sunny, cool and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Early next week, another cold front approaches that may trigger a few showers Monday. Some drier times next week, with temperatures starting to warm by the late week.
Tonight: Evening showers ending. Gradual clearing, colder and breezy. Lows in the 30s. Freeze Warning for parts of the area.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, cool, breezy. Highs low to mid 50s.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, very cold, freeze frost threat. Lows low 30s.
Sunday: Mother’s Day - Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid 60s. Lows low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs low to mid 70s.Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, warm. Chance of shower/storm. Highs low 80s.
