Weekend CHILLS. Morning Freezing Temperatures

Very COLD temperatures for May will arrive by Saturday AM. FREEZE WARNING for Saturday AM for the Blue Ridge.Shenandoah Valley and the foothills of the the Piedmont of Central Virginia. Freeze Watch for the entire area for Sunday morning. Take steps to protect crops and sensitive plants from the cold. Both Saturday and Sunday morning widespread lows in the low to mid 30s. Saturday, breezy and cool with highs in the 50s. After another cold start Mother’s Day, sunny, cool and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60s.