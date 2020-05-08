WATCH: Gov. Northam holds press briefing on COVID-19 in Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond. (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
May 8, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 1:50 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is holding a press briefing on Virginia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Northam is expected to present the framework for Phase One of his #ForwardVirginia plan to gradually ease public health restrictions on businesses and individuals while containing the spread of COVID-19.

The briefing is scheduled to get underway at 2 p.m. Friday, May 8. Watch the live stream below.

This article will be updated as the governor and other officials make their announcements.

