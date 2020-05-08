Virtual recreation programs in Charlottesville connect people with disabilities during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic brought an abrupt end to nearly all parks and recreation programs in the City of Charlottesville, except one that’s going strong. The city’s adaptive recreation team got to work and within a week took their interactive programs online.
Caitlin Marcotte leads the daily activities Monday through Friday on the video meeting platform Zoom. Marcotte and the adaptive recreation team work with adults who have intellectual and physical disabilities. When the pandemic brought in-person programs to a stop, they wanted to make sure this community didn’t get cut off.
“Pretty quickly we realized as recreation professionals, we need to still meet our mission to bring people together and create a community and give them something to do,” Marcotte said.
The virtual programs include yoga, book club, baking, fitness, and rock painting. They provide an escape from the isolation of staying at home and social distancing.
“My favorite part is getting to talk to everybody and say hello and just be a part of a group,” participant Taylor Welch said.
Participant Naia Fairchild said she had never used Zoom before, but enjoys seeing familiar faces she knows from the adaptive recreation program.
Naia’s mom, Tierney Fairchild, said, “She has the opportunity to connect again, and I think it’s building community in ways and keeping community in ways we need right now.”
The adaptive recreation specialists are constantly trying to come up with different activities to add each week. They’re also staying connected to participants who don’t have computers or access to the internet by calling them, writing letters, and sending activity sheets.
“Maybe they have different needs than some people, but right now, I think we’re all just in need of connection and community and love and support,” Marcotte said.
