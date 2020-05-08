UVA Health begins reopening for in-person treatment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health is preparing to lift certain restrictions put in place due to COVID-19.
Staff at the medical center have been working around the clock over the past week preparing to start treating patients in person again.
"We're here, we're safe, we're ready to care for folks, we certainly stand ready to provide care for anybody in the community and the region who might need it," UVA Health Spokesperson Eric Swensen said.
Patients who had surgeries, procedures, or outpatient clinic visits postponed will take top priority in rescheduling that took place due to COVID-19.
"There’s certain things that require an in-person visit to really fully diagnose somebody, and there’s things you just can’t do remotely,” Swensen said. “Things like chemotherapy or infusions for cancer care or dialysis, certain things you need to come in person for. "
Patients who are being treated for coronavirus or experiencing symptoms will be kept to the new south tower expansion of the hospital. COVID-19 patients are also treated by separate staff members to keep other patients safe.
"That's part of our cohorting work to kind of care for people who have COVID or for people who present symptoms at designated clinics, and so if you are coming to one of our other clinics for care you are going to be coming to a separate location," Swensen said.
Those coming into the hospital will still be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Restrictions on visitation will also stay in place for the foreseeable future.
"Those are designed as safety precautions to help us provide safe care and really protect the health of both the patients who are coming for care as well as the team here at UVA who are providing the care," Swensen said.
Certain clinics will still over appointments through phone and video calls.
For more information on rescheduling appointments or procedures, click here.
