UVA Considers new names for Curry School, Ruffner Hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is considering new names for the Curry School of Education and Human Development, and Ruffner Hall.
The recommendations for new names is the latest step in an effort to understand the legacies of J.L.M. Curry and William H. Ruffner and their ties to racial segregation and slavery, as reported by UVA Today.
Ruffner Hall could be named in honor of Walter Nathaniel Ridley, the first African American to earn a doctoral degree from UVA.
Curry's name would be removed and the school would be the "University of Virginia School of Education and Human Development".
Curry and Ruffner would still be recognized with plaques for their contributions to public education.
