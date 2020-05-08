University Tire & Auto Center has lost business, but not laid off a single employee

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - University Tire and Auto Center lost a significant amount of business when Governor Ralph Northam issued stay at home orders due to the coronavirus. Fortunately, not a single employee has been let go.
While the auto company lost more than 70% of business in March, the owner says no one has lost a job.
Our business dropped about 75 percent in March. Luckily we were able to keep all of our employees, we kind of sheltered them from it, we didn’t lay anybody off," University Tire & Auto CEO Larry Williams said.
The company has seven locations in total with shops in Charlottesville, Ruckersville, Crozet and more. In any other year. it would normally be revving up for a busy summer.
“We normally keep about 80-85 employees and hire more through the summer,” Williams said.
The dozens of employees make sure the company runs like a well oiled machine.
“We do everything from oil changes, state inspections, we replace motors, just everything automotive and tires we keep about anywhere from 10 to 12,000 tires in stock at any given time," Williams said.
Governor Ralph Northam declared Virginia would enter Phase 1 of reopening the state on Friday, May 15 and while Williams looks forward to more customers, he has a bigger priority.
Williams also says he looks forward to celebrating the company’s 25 year anniversary later this year.
