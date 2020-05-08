Thomas Jefferson Health District hosts virtual COVID-19 town hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) hosted a live COVID-19 virtual town hall Friday afternoon to share some of the latest information out of Central Virginia.
The town hall focused on the steps those across the health district will be taking moving in to phase one of reopening in the commonwealth, including expanded testing and contact tracing.
“The key to being able to reopen slowly is going to be slowing the spread of disease once we reopen,” TJHD Incident Commander Ryan McKay said. “Testing and contact tracing are going to be extremely important for that. To build our capacity within the health district, we are also hiring a number of contract staff who will focus solely on contact tracing. We’re looking for a team of about 15 to 20 people, and we’ve received numerous applications for that process. We hope to have that team on board and up and running independently of our staff by the end of June.”
“We have been going through a very structured planning process for well over the last month to try and visualize and plan for what each of these phases will mean for city government, and we’ve had a team of folks that have been meeting with every department and working through all of those details,” Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter said.
TJHD says it will be working with the Virginia Health Department in the coming days to help issue reopening guidelines for businesses and organizations across central Virginia.
