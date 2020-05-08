Thomas Jefferson Health District hosts virtual COVID-19 town hall

“The key to being able to reopen slowly is going to be slowing the spread of disease once we reopen,” TJHD Incident Commander Ryan McKay said. “Testing and contact tracing are going to be extremely important for that. To build our capacity within the health district, we are also hiring a number of contract staff who will focus solely on contact tracing. We’re looking for a team of about 15 to 20 people, and we’ve received numerous applications for that process. We hope to have that team on board and up and running independently of our staff by the end of June.”