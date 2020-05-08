Showers Arrive, Followed by Freezing Temperatures

Dry to start Friday, but rain will develop by afternoon and continue into Friday night. Rain amounts generally a quarter to half inch. A cold blast will follow. Very COLD temperatures for May will arrive by Saturday AM. FREEZE WARNING for late Friday night - Saturday AM for the Blue Ridge & Shenandoah Valley. Freeze Watch for portions of Central Virginia. Be prepared to protect crops and sensitive plants from the cold. Both Saturday and Sunday morning widespread lows in the low to mid 30s. Daytime highs Saturday in the low to mid 50s and breezy. After a cold start Mother’s Day, sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 60s.