Showers Arrive, Followed by Freezing Temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain returns later on this Friday afternoon. Cold morning temperatures ahead for the Mother’s Day weekend, with freeze and frost threat.
Dry to start Friday, but rain will develop by afternoon and continue into Friday night. Rain amounts generally a quarter to half inch. A cold blast will follow. Very COLD temperatures for May will arrive by Saturday AM. FREEZE WARNING for late Friday night - Saturday AM for the Blue Ridge & Shenandoah Valley. Freeze Watch for portions of Central Virginia. Be prepared to protect crops and sensitive plants from the cold. Both Saturday and Sunday morning widespread lows in the low to mid 30s. Daytime highs Saturday in the low to mid 50s and breezy. After a cold start Mother’s Day, sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 60s.
Early next week, another cold front approaches that may trigger a few showers Monday. Dry and cool conditions will continue into the middle of next week.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing by PM, breezy. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.
Friday night: Evening showers. Drying and turning colder late. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, cool, breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows 30s. Frost/Freeze concerns by Sunday morning.
Sunday: Mother’s Day - Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows 30s. Frost/Freeze concerns.
Monday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of shower. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows around 40.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid 60s. Lows low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs low to mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.