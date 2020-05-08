Rain Showers to Freezing Temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds continue to thicken as rain showers arrive from the west this afternoon and evening. Not expecting much rainfall. Many places will receive a tenth of an inch of rain or less.
The rain will exit by midnight. It will turn colder by dawn. Near or a little below freezing for the Shenandoah Valley. That’s the region where you should take precaution and cover flowers and other tender plants. Even over central Virginia some areas may get close to freezing.
Brisk sunshine returns on Saturday. Temperatures about 20 degrees below average for this time of May.
Lows by Sunday morning will be in the low to mid 30s for all. You’ll want to again protect sensitive vegetation.
A little milder and still pleasant on Mother’s Day afternoon.
Watching a weak weather maker pass by on Monday. It’l give us more clouds and perhaps a sprinkle.
Mainly dry for the rest of next week. A slow warming trend with a better risk for rain next weekend.
Friday: Showers developing. Temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Friday night: Evening shower. Colder and drying late. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees for the Shenandoah Valley. Low to mid 50s across central Virginia.
Saturday night: Mainly clear and near calm late. Temperatures near or a little below freezing by dawn. Areas of frost.
Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Most areas remain dry. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.