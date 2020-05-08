MLB Draft reportedly shortened from 40 rounds to just five

The Major League Baseball Draft has reportedly been cut from forty rounds to five rounds this year, and undrafted players are limited to a $20K signing bonus.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Major League Baseball is still working on a plan for how and when it can start to play games.

The Draft is still on for June 10th, but it will look a lot different.

The amateur draft has reportedly been cut from forty rounds to just five.

Only 160-players will be selected.

MLB clubs can sign as many undrafted players as they want, but they will be limited to a signing bonus of $20-thousand or less.

That's a big difference.

Players drafted in the 6th round could have received a bonus of $300-thousand or more.

That could mean a lot more high school players decide to go to college, rather than turn pro.

And the college players could also decide to stick around for another season, making for a crowded roster.

The Cavaliers were only able to play eighteen games this year, before the season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

