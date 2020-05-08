MLB Draft reportedly shortened from 40 rounds to just five

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Major League Baseball is still working on a plan for how and when it can start to play games.
The Draft is still on for June 10th, but it will look a lot different.
The amateur draft has reportedly been cut from forty rounds to just five.
Only 160-players will be selected.
MLB clubs can sign as many undrafted players as they want, but they will be limited to a signing bonus of $20-thousand or less.
That's a big difference.
Players drafted in the 6th round could have received a bonus of $300-thousand or more.
That could mean a lot more high school players decide to go to college, rather than turn pro.
And the college players could also decide to stick around for another season, making for a crowded roster.
The Cavaliers were only able to play eighteen games this year, before the season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
