Educators encourage parents to sign children up for preschool early

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Preschool programs across the Charlottesville-Albemarle area are seeing a significant decrease in the number of students registered for the next school year due to COVID-19.
Bright Stars, HeadStart, and Charlottesville Preschool Program all have low enrollment. Staff members say they understand people are thinking about immediate needs, but still, need to register. Educators say early childhood education plays a role when it comes to moving on to kindergarten and beyond.
“We want to ensure that every child in our community has the opportunity to participate in a high-quality preschool experience, we know that that’s significantly, positively impacts their future school’s success," Bright Stars CoordinatorCarol Fox said.
