CPD announces changes to Telephone Reporting Unit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is making changes to its Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU).
05/08/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
Beginning on Monday, May 11, the Charlottesville Police Department will staff its Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
However, online options will still be available for non-emergent reporting 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
CPD will continue operate on a modified response until further notice to maintain physical distancing, as we work to protect the health and safety of our staff and residents during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department will revisit these decisions as Governor Northam’s restrictions are further relaxed.
If you have a non-emergent request, please call our regional Emergency Communications Center at (434) 977-9041 to request to speak with an officer. However, when in doubt, residents should always call 911.
