Coronavirus conspiracy theory posts keep spawning, and social media companies can’t take them down fast enough

“So some people push misinformation to make money, so it’s to sell a health supplement," said Claire Wardle, director and disinformation expert of First Draft. "Some people do this to push a specific political agenda. Some people do this because they just want to see if they can get away with it, but a lot of misinformation is around people’s existing world view. So if you already don’t trust vaccines, you want other people to take on your beliefs because it makes you feel better.”