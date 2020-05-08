Churches write letter to Gov. Northam to make exceptions to executive order prior to Phase 1 reopening

Because corporate worship is central to Christian life, it is extraordinary for churches to forego meeting for even a single Sunday. Thus, with each passing week that corporate worship is banned, as churches stand ready to implement reasonable public-health precautions, the government pushes Christians closer to the point where they must choose to sin against God and conscience or violate the law. Ultimately, as Christians, we are compelled to obey God’s law (Acts 5:29); as the great Virginian James Madison explained, “It is the duty of every man to render to the Creator such homage and such only as he believes to be acceptable to him. This duty is precedent, both in order of time and in degree of obligation, to the claims of Civil Society.” The Commonwealth has long recognized that it should not force citizens to choose between their conscience and obeying the law unless there is truly no possible alternative. This is the principle embodied in the Commonwealth’s Constitution, which provides that “all men are equally entitled to the free exercise of religion, according to the dictates of conscience” (Article 1, Section 16), as well as Virginia’s Act for Religious Freedom (Va. Code Sec. 57-2.02). The ban on corporate worship prevents Christians who believe that Holy Scripture commands them to assemble for worship (Hebrews 10:24-25) from acting as their consciences – and God Himself – dictates.