Charlottesville moves comprehensive planning online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is taking the process for updating the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance online.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville announces Cville Plans Together, the community process for updating the citywide Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance.
The City is working in partnership with a consultant team on a two-year effort to update the city’s Comprehensive Plan (including creation of a focused Affordable Housing Strategic Plan) and complete a re-write of the zoning ordinance.
This process, called Cville Plans Together, will kick off with discussions related to priorities and goals for the future, particularly as these focus on issues of equity and affordability. Recognizing the constraints caused by COVID-19, in terms of gathering in-person, the project team will be holding virtual (web- and phone-based) conversations, webinars, and a community survey. More information is forthcoming regarding these opportunities. In the future, when possible, the team plans to meet with the community in person to further discuss priorities and needs.
The city and consultant team want to hear from you throughout this process! Please visit the project website, CvillePlansTogether.com, to find out more. You can subscribe to the email list to get updates about meetings and other opportunities to be a part of this important discussion.
