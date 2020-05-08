Charlottesville moves comprehensive planning online

This process, called Cville Plans Together, will kick off with discussions related to priorities and goals for the future, particularly as these focus on issues of equity and affordability. Recognizing the constraints caused by COVID-19, in terms of gathering in-person, the project team will be holding virtual (web- and phone-based) conversations, webinars, and a community survey. More information is forthcoming regarding these opportunities. In the future, when possible, the team plans to meet with the community in person to further discuss priorities and needs.