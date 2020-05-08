Charlottesville animal hospital hosts free pet food pickups

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It's not just people in need of support during the COVID-19 crisis, a veterinary clinic in Charlottesville is helping our four-legged friends too.
Old Dominion Animal Hospital is holding free pet food pickups. People can just pull up to the driveway off Preston Avenue, and staff bring out one bag of pet food.
“We realized that in addition to rescue groups, there are a lot of people out there suffering, and therefore, their pets are suffering. And, we can take one of those things off the page if we can help with food distribution,” Veterinarian Dr. Charles Wood said.
The pet food pickups are Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The animal hospital is also taking donations to support the effort. Old Dominion staff say they will continue this service until they are out of food.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.