Albemarle County deadline for real estate tax relief looms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is reminding those you qualify for real estate tax relief to file applications and certifications by May 16.
Property owners who are at least 65 years old or disabled and meet the income requirements are eligible to file. Due to COVID-19, the Board of Supervisors extended the deadline for applications.
Anyone in need of assistance can contact the finance department at (434) 296-5851. The office is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Renew your Real Estate Tax Relief by May 16, 2020
Albemarle County offers real estate tax relief to elderly and/or permanently disabled persons. If you received tax relief last year, you must file your application or certification renewal by May 16 to determine your eligibility prior to the June 30, 2020 tax bills.
You may qualify if:
- You were the owner of record as of January 1, 2020
- As of December 31, 2019, you were either (a) at least 65 years of age and/or (b) certified as totally and permanently disabled and
- Your combined total income (from all sources) for 2019 was no more that $69, 452 and
- The combined total net worth of you and your spouse did not exceed $200,000 as of December 31, 2019
Background:
The Board of Supervisors adopted a change effective July 2016 that allows property owners who have been determined to be eligible for tax relief to renew their Tax Relief Application on a three-year cycle, but applicants must submit an easy-to-complete Annual Renewal Certification in each of the two subsequent years. As long as no qualifying criteria has changed from the previous Relief Application that would cause the applicant to be ineligible, tax relief will be renewed.
The Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance extending the deadline to apply for Tax Relief for the Elderly and Disabled on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 to minimize the exposure of at-risk residents to the spread of COVID-19.
Contact:
Albemarle County is pleased to offer this program and welcomes your participation. If you have questions or need assistance completing your certification form or your application, please call the Finance Department (434) 296-5851, option 3, or call 711 for the hearing and/or speech impaired.
Reasonable accommodations will be provided to persons with disabilities. The Finance Department is open Monday – Friday from 8 am - 5 pm.
