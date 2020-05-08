Albemarle Baking Company delivering breakfast and coffee daily to essential services workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville-area baker is bringing breakfast and coffee daily to workers at eight essential services as a way to thank them for continuing to work during the pandemic.
Jerry Newman, co-owner of Albemarle Baking Company, says the idea was originally proposed by a group called Cville Lovers. They wanted to do something for the essential workers continuing to support the community during the pandemic. Newman provides the baked goods, while his friend Dave Fafara, owner of Shenandoah Joe coffee roasters, provides the coffee. For the last month, Newman himself has been delivering breakfast every morning.
“These are people who, by the very nature of the work they have to do, don’t get to take a break during the crisis," Newman explained. “We go to the transportation center, we go to the regional jail, we go to the center for the Albemarle Fire and Rescue, we go to the county sheriff, go to the city sheriff. We go to the clerk of the court. We go to the 911 center, and we go to UVA police.”
Newman drops the goods off, usually for an employee at the locations to retrieve to still honor social distancing requirements. Newman says that the route, which takes roughly an hour to complete each day, is the least he can do for these workers.
“We have some we can do that can brighten somebody’s day at the beginning of the day,” Newman said. “To bring some sense of normalcy to what’s not really normal.”
Newman says that he plans on continuing to provide the meals for at least the next month.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.