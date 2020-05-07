UVA’s Cav Man is spreading joy in Charlottesville and beyond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is deploying one of its most famous faces to spread joy around Charlottesville and beyond.
Cav Man, the university’s mascot, is taking requests to perform random acts of kindness.
“President Jim Ryan charged us all with ways to build community and engage with Charlottesville and all the people who are sort of disaffected by this pandemic," Senior Assistant to the UVA President Matt Weber said.
Cav Man’s first in-person visit was to the Martha Jefferson House on Thursday.
“It was nice of the Cav Man to come and the university to let him come and we enjoyed it,” Martha Jefferson House resident Jesse Haden said.
Being a mascot is hard work. Cav Man is already in high demand.
“We put this out after a night and got about a hundred requests. A hundred people saying we want Cav Man to come to our nursing home, to our facility, wish my four-year-old a happy birthday, wish a happy graduation to my senior in high school who’s not going to be able to have his ceremony," Weber said.
A second-year student at the university says her grandmother lives at Martha Jefferson House, but she has only seen her grandmother through a window. When she saw the initiative, she jumped at the chance to give all the residents a reason to smile.
“I was really excited that there was an opportunity to do so and even for everybody just to come outside, a reason to come outside on such a beautiful day,” Haden Cunningham said.
The university hopes to continue the initiative for the next few months.
