UVA Men’s Basketball will face Villanova in December at Madison Square Garden.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team has its first official game of the 2020 season, as the Cavaliers will take on Villanova on December 19th at Madison Square Garden.
It will be a noon tip-off at the World’s Most Famous Arena.
The game will feature college basketball’s most recent national champions.
The Cavaliers captured their first-ever title in 2019.
The Wildcats won the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and 2018, which means the two schools have combined to win the title in three of the last four seasons.
Villanova won its first championship in 1985 against Patrick Ewing and Georgetown.
The last meeting between UVA and Villanova was 2017, when the Wildcats scored on a tip-in at the buzzer to pull out a two-point victory in Philadelphia.
'Nova went 24-7 overall during the shortened 2019-20 season, and they were ranked 10th in the final AP Poll.
Virginia was 16th, with a record of 23-7, and they are 5-3 all-time against the Wildcats.
