TJPDC expects fewer projects in central Virginia due to pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission expects the COVID-19 crisis to take a toll on its fiscal year 2021 budget.
The group met virtually Thursday night and discussed impacts of the pandemic. Executive Director Chip Boyles says the pandemic will lead to fewer projects from the local and state levels, due to decreased revenues cancelling or postponing several projects that were already planned.
Staff members are working with state and federal agencies to identify and apply for federally funded projects, instead.
The commission will meet again on June 4. TJPDC strategies cooperation on a variety of projects and issues between City of Charlottesville and the Counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson.
