Sunshine Today, Rain Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite wall to wall sunshine today, temperatures will remain below average for this time in May. Clear and cool overnight. After a red sky sunrise Friday, clouds will thicken up through the morning. Rain will arrive during the afternoon west to east. It will be a rainy Friday evening. An average of a half inch of rain is projected for your lawn and gardens.
Drying out Saturday morning. It will be cooler Saturday with a northwest breeze.
Cold enough Sunday morning for some patchy frost.
Mother’s Day will be pleasant.
A weak storm system Monday will pass by mainly to our north. It’ll give us more clouds and perhaps a passing shower or sprinkle.
Overall next week looks dry with below average temperatures.
Thursday afternoon: Sunshine, blue sky. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light northwest breeze.
Thursday night: A starry, moonlit sky. Lows in the cool 40s. Light southwest breeze.
Friday: A dry morning. Increasing clouds with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s for the Shenandoah Valley. Low to mid 60s across central Virginia. Southwest wind at 5 to 25 mph.
Friday night: Rainy with lows in the upper 30s by dawn as the rain exits predawn.
Saturday: Sun, few clouds, cooler with a brisk northwest breeze. Highs in the 50s. Patchy for frost possible Sunday morning. Lows in the 30s.
Mother’s Day, Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the pleasant 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a light shower risk. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Clouds and sun. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
