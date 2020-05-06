CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building into region. Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures will be with us throughout the day. Meanwhile a developing cold front will approach the area by Friday. Early sun will give way to increasing cloudiness and cooler temperatures. Rain will move in by mid afternoon and continue into the early evening. Behind the front skies will clear. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with much cooler temperatures. Many areas will experience frost and freeze conditions at night. Mother’s Day will be sunny and a bit milder. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness with afternoon rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: around 50
