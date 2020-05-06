Sunny and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building into region. Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures will be with us throughout the day. Meanwhile a developing cold front will approach the area by Friday. Early sun will give way to increasing cloudiness and cooler temperatures. Rain will move in by mid afternoon and continue into the early evening. Behind the front skies will clear. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with much cooler temperatures. Many areas will experience frost and freeze conditions at night. Mother’s Day will be sunny and a bit milder. Have a great and safe day !