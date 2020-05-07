Senator Tim Kaine supports coronavirus protestors, with one exception

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Tim Kaine is back in Washington D.C. as Congress works on the next steps in dealing with the coronavirus crisis.
He says he understands why so many are protesting business shutdowns and that they’re frustrated having lost their jobs and income, but there’s one thing he just doesn’t get.
“Huge numbers of people with coronavirus have it and can transmit it, but they don’t have any symptoms," Kaine said. "So when I see pictures of protestors standing next to Capitol police and yelling in their faces with no masks on - it just infuriates me”.
Kaine is the co-sponsor of a new bill that would invest $15 billion in post-coronavirus workforce training
