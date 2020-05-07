Palmyra-area fire & rescue department facing budget shortfall

PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire & Rescue is dealing with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to fundraising events being canceled, LMVFR Treasurer John Fairis says the department is looking at shortfall of around $100,000 for the next year.
Thankfully, many members of the community are stepping in to help the firefighters: More than $8,000 in donations poured in after a recent Facebook post about the money issues.
“So far the response from the community has been great! I guess people just don’t stop to think about it until they see it,” Fairis said.
The treasurer says the price of certain supplies - like face masks - have also gone up, which only adds to the budget problems.
Click here to donate to Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.