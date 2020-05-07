Cultivate Charlottesville hosts seedling drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Charlottesville have some new things to plant in their gardens thanks to the help of a nonprofit.
Thursday Cultivate Charlottesville hosted its annual seedling drive, more than 9,000 seedlings were grown by students at Buford Middle School before it closed because of coronavirus.
Cultivate Charlottesville hopes to build a healthy and just food system and work within different levels of the community.
“This could be something that families can do with each other at home, start a garden even if they never have before and really enjoy growing and sharing their own food,” Cultivate Charlottesville member Aleen Carey said.
All the proceeds benefit Cultivate Charlottesville and its mission to fight food insecurity in central Virginia.
