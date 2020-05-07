Congressman Denver Riggleman named to China Task Force

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Congressman Denver Riggleman has been named to the House GOP Leader’s China Task Force.
GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says the task force will develop policies, ideas, and legislative strategies to combat the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party.
The 5th District congressman says he’s honored, and that his past experience serving in the Air Force and as a private-sector leader on battling cybercrimes will serve him well in his new role.
“There’s going to be some unclassified and classified stuff that we’re working on," Riggleman said. "But I’ll tell you this, unclassified, I’m going to be working on cyber and critical infrastructure, data science types of bills that really look at, not just China, but China’s going to be the priority, what we can do to become more offensive in our cyber operations and critical infrastructure operations.”
Congressman Riggleman says it’s important that China is “taken to task for its dangerous behavior".
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.