Charlottesville groups teaming up to fight food insecurity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some groups in Charlottesville are teaming up to help fight food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.
With the help of local restaurants, Cville Cares, Frontline Foods Charlottesville, and Charlottesville Democratic Socialists of America are providing meals to people.
The program officially launched Thursday, May 7, with volunteers distributing food at two locations.
'When COVID-19 became so widespread and all communities were starting to face hardships, we knew that there were going to be some communities that were more vulnerable than other communities," Cville Community Cares Organizer Sara Tansey said.
The program is expected to expand soon, and organizers say they will be working with minority-owned restaurants to offer a range of cuisine.
