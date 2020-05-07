Charlottesville church feeding hundreds of people in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville church has fed more than 700 people in the last five weeks during its food truck buyout.
NBC29 first showed you on April 9, how Skyline Church hosts a local food truck in its parking lot each Thursday to serve people a hot meal free of charge during the pandemic. This effort started this as a way to give back to the community in a time when money is tight.
“There’s countless people who lost their jobs, being furloughed, wages are down, we just figured this is just a little something that we can do to love upon our city,” Church Pastor Jeff Nicolette said.
The church plans to continue the food truck buyouts every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. in their parking lot at 309 Hillsdale Drive.
