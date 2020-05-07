CACF to close COVID-19 helpline due to high demand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to an overwhelming number of requests, a COVID-19 resource helpline set up to provide help to people across central Virginia will stop taking new applications Friday, May 8.
The helpline gives people information for different resources to help cover finances for things like food and rent if they are recently unemployed.
The helpline is financially supported by the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation (CACF), Cville Community Cares, United Way of Greater Charlottesville, City of Charlottesville, and Albemarle County.
“Folks needed something to act as a bridge to meet their immediate needs and the longer-term supports that were coming,” CACF Spokesperson Brendan Wolfe said.
Since launching the helpline in March, CACF staff have been flooded with calls of people who need help.
“We received an overwhelming response, just a huge volume of requests that so far have led to the community foundation dispersing $3.1 million to more than 4,000 households in the region which has helped about 12,000 people we estimate,” Wolfe said.
Due to the number of calls, anyone who may be experiencing hardship has until Friday at 5 p.m to file a new claim.
Wolfe says their team has been working hard to meet the needs of the community. “It is a huge effort for them and deserves so much credit and respect for the amount of time and effort that they’ve put into this work and doing it under what for everyone is a really difficult situation."
Although new applications will not be accepted after Friday, if you make a claim before then it will be processed.
Anyone experiencing hardship because of the COVID-19 virus can call the hotline at (434) 234-4490. Multiple languages are available.
If you would like more information, you can visit CACF’s website here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.