ARROW Project providing free mental health check-ins during coronavirus pandemic

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit in Staunton is offering virtual check-ins during the coronavirus pandemic. ARROW Project’s mission is to provide mental health services to those who might not have access.
Right now, people in the valley can register to chat with a mental health professional virtually for up to 30 minutes once a week, and it’s completely free. Clinicians say what they’re hearing is that people are overwhelmed.
“Worries about unemployment, paying rent,” Charles Shepard, the Clinical Director for Arrow Project, said. “I work with a lot of families that have students, a lot of high school kids, middle school kids, who are having a very difficult time kind of just managing the lack of a structured school day.”
Executive Director Sabrina Burress says some of the work is to normalize this place that everyone is in together navigating this experience.
"A lot of virtual check-ins for us is just sort of celebrating that it's okay to not be okay," Burress stated. "So there's a lot of yeah, I didn't get out of bed today, and for us, we wanna say that's okay."
ARROW Project also provides groups and telehealth, with grant money available to help cover the cost.
Virtual check-ins can be scheduled by emailing hello@arrow-project.org, or calling 540-255-0972. There is also a secure client portal available.
