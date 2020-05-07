Appreciation parade applauds nurses on the front lines at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - National Nurses Week comes around every year, but there is no doubt that this year the nurses deserve special recognition.
That’s why The Independence Retirement Community at Pantops put together a parade to show their appreciation for the healthcare heroes at Sentara Martha Jefferson.
The parade was full of applause, cheering, honking, and even some happy tears.
“I was emotional myself, it was very tearful and I think people were happy,” Chief Nurse Executive Johnsa Morris said.
The life-saving work at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is not going unnoticed.
“To be acknowledged for hard work and effort and sweat and this has been a very emotional time for us and I think community recognition is very well sought in the nursing career,” Morris added.
Those with The Independence Community stuck signs on their cars, praising the efforts of the front line workers.
“For someone to honor them and celebrate it just really highlights and embeds the purpose..this is why I got into nursing,” Morris said.
They know the job is not an easy one.
“Nurses week comes every year, but nurses day also comes every day if you think about the patient care that’s required in the hospital that requires 24-7 access to a nurse,” Morris said.
The duties of nurses are critical, and certainly meaningful in times like these.
“Most nurses who got into this field, they have a reason, they have a purpose," Morris said. "They would provide this care for our patients without the acknowledgement.”
Morris has a message for not only her nurses at Sentara Martha Jefferson, but all of the nurses across the nation.
“Nurses are the essential workforce of Amercia and I want to say Happy Nurses Week to all the nurses out there.”
