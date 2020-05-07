Albemarle County Public Schools holds public hearing on new 2021 budget

Those who sign up to speak will receive a link on Thursday from the School Board Clerk, Ms. Jennifer Johnston. The link will allow speakers to access the virtual meeting via Zoom, an online video communications platform. Speakers will be able to see the Board members and offer their comments live. If there are multiple speakers, all will enter a virtual waiting room until it is their turn to address the Board. They will be able to hear meeting proceedings while they wait. When it is a speaker’s turn, their Zoom access to Board members will be activated by the Clerk and they will have up to three minutes to deliver their remarks.