Albemarle County police remind the public of tips for pedestrian safety during COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Right now, more people are choosing to get out of the house and get some fresh air in their neighborhoods or streets. The Albemarle County Police want the community to be aware of the necessary precautions to stay safe.
With limited options for staying in shape, the number of people outside is rising.
“In my active patrols during the daylight hours, I have seen a significant increase in the amount of people that are out and about,” Sgt. Samuel Thomas, Albemarle County Police Department said.
When people are out and about, they need to keep three things in mind.
“They need to make sure they are predictable, that they are visible and that they are aware,” Thomas said.
Those three simple tips are the best ways to stay protected. People also need to use crosswalks and sidewalks if available. If there are no sidewalks, make sure to walk facing traffic.
“Wear bright clothing, make sure that you are using a flashlight or reflective material as well, especially at nighttime so that the lights can pick you up,” Thomas said.
The police department has also received calls about people trespassing on private property. They want everyone to know that it is illegal.
“Please remember to respect people’s private property it is a class one misdemeanor to be trespassing in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Thomas said.
Police also say if you’re going to be around people, make sure to maintain at least six-feet apart for social distancing and wear a mask.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.