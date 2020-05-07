ACPD identifies victims of fatal single-vehicle crash on Plank Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the victims of a fatal crash on Plank Road.
The single car crash happened in the 5800 block. The car hit a tree, killing 43-year-old Stephen Stanley Hsu of Albemarle County and 53-year-old Jesse Robert Brown of Charlottesville. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.
ACPD first announced it was investigating the crash on April 29. The cause is still under investigation.
05/07/2020 Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the victims of the fatal single vehicle crash on April 29, 2020, as Stephen Stanley Hsu, 43, of Albemarle County and Jesse Robert Brown, 53, of the City of Charlottesville.
At approximately 12:01 am on April 29, 2020, ACPD and North Garden Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single vehicle crash in the 5800 block of Plank Road. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered an eastbound 4-door sedan had left the roadway and collided into a tree. Both the driver and a passenger died at the scene, neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the fifth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2020.
