Albemarle County: Business Recovery Fund applications due May 8

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is reminding folks that applications to receive money from the Business Recovery Fund (BRF) are due Friday, May 8.
BRF is a microloan program funded by the county and Charlottesville, and is administered by the Community Investment Collaborative. The program is designed to provide up to $10,000 in economic assistance to existing local businesses.
05/07/2020 Release from Albemarle County:
