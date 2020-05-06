Windridge Landscaping Company in Nelson County is hiring

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A landscaping business in Nelson County has lost some business but is still giving people a reason to smile. Windridge Landscaping Company was started more than three decades later and now the business is in full bloom.
“I started it before I went to Virginia Tech and I just love being outdoors,” Windridge Owner Jeff Howe said.
Howe owns Windridge Landscaping Company, which started as a lawn mowing service, though his wife says the company no longer offers that as a service.
“It was a really hard decision to make, but it was just difficult with the mowing, things could go wrong," Windridge Landscaping Company Treasurer Christy Howe said.
It still offers a variety of services in addition to planting. “From swimming pools to retaining walls, patios, driveways, things like that," Jeff said.
The crews usually ride together to a job, but the coronavirus has forced them to take separate vehicles. It has not impacted the crew’s work too much beyond that.
“Guys are able to keep distance and maintain that social six-foot distance pretty easily," Jeff said.
The trucks get a deep clean every morning along with a full list of other items.
“I am here at 7 a.m. every morning sanitizing all the trucks, all the equipment, keeping tabs on who’s in what vehicle every single day,” Christy said.
As for the best part of the job?
“Really the people that work with us here, having them show you know their satisfaction with the job that they do as well as getting to meet all the new people out there,” Jeff said.
The company is hiring so if you’re looking for work, call (434) 361-1588 and ask for Christy.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.