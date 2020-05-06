WATCH Gov. Northam providing update on COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is holding a press briefing on Virginia’s efforts to combat the coronavirus.
The event got underway at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. You can watch the livestream below. We will be updating this article with information presented during the briefing.
Governor Northam says Virginia is partnering with the National Guard to assist with testing for the coronavirus. The federal government is helping pay for this assistance through the end of May, and Northam is asking President Donald Trump to extend that aid.
Major General Tim Williams says guard members are working to support the fight against the virus and support COVID-19 response. The mission is to support health and emergency management leaders, with a priority on testing at long-term care and correctional facilities.
Hundreds of thousands of masks and other equipment has been delivered by the National Guard. Requests for support should be filed with localities’ emergency managers.
Northam says multiple means of testing being used at long-term facilities, such as using private labs or National Guard. Dr. Karen Remley followed up with explaining that it is up to the individual facilities to determine how and when they want to test.
Virginia is working on containing outbreaks at two poultry plants on Eastern Shore. The health department will increase testing in communities there, and National Guard personnel are expected to help in this area of the commonwealth later in the week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is supporting efforts to contain cases there, as well.
Dr. Norm Oliver addresses current coronavirus data; the website for the Virginia Department of health is not updated yet due to a technical problem. Officials hope to have the information out sometime today.
Gov. Northam says work is underway to get testing and support in rural or at-risk areas, but does anticipate getting to all communities in the commonwealth.
Dr. Oliver says Virginia is ramping up to hire around 1,000 people to work with roughly 300 highly trained individuals to conduct contact tracing to help box in the virus.
