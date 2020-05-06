Va. National Guard to provide mask fit testing for healthcare workers in Charlottesville area

Charlottesville, Va. - The Virginia National Guard will be providing free N95 fit testing for point-of-care providers in the greater Charlottesville area on Thursday, May 7 and Friday, May 8, 2020. N95 mask fit testing is conducted to confirm that the fit of any respirator forms a tight seal on the wearer’s face before it is used in the workplace. This ensures that users are receiving the expected level of protection by minimizing any contaminant leakage into the face piece. N95’s are critical for healthcare workers that are treating patients with any communicable disease. Those providers interested in fit testing must call ahead to schedule an appointment. Please see details below: