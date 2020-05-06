Va. National Guard to provide mask fit testing for healthcare workers in Charlottesville area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia National Guard will be providing free N95 mask fit testing for healthcare workers in the Charlottesville area.
Any healthcare professional providing direct care to patients can sign up for the event, which is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Albemarle County Office Building on 5th Street. Priority will be given to those with the greatest risk of exposure.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District will provide masks to anyone who doesn’t have one. If you already have an N95 mask you are asked to bring it with you.
You must call 434-297-8400 to schedule an appointment to get fit tested.
05/06/2020 Release from the Thomas Jefferson Health District:
Charlottesville, Va. - The Virginia National Guard will be providing free N95 fit testing for point-of-care providers in the greater Charlottesville area on Thursday, May 7 and Friday, May 8, 2020. N95 mask fit testing is conducted to confirm that the fit of any respirator forms a tight seal on the wearer’s face before it is used in the workplace. This ensures that users are receiving the expected level of protection by minimizing any contaminant leakage into the face piece. N95’s are critical for healthcare workers that are treating patients with any communicable disease. Those providers interested in fit testing must call ahead to schedule an appointment. Please see details below:
Point-of-Care Providers N95 Fit Testing
When:
- Thursday May 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Friday May 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
What:
- N95 fit testing for point-of-care providers, including healthcare providers that are not affiliated with a hospital system, dentists and their staff, long term care facility staffing, etc.
Where:
- Albemarle County Office Building, 1600 5th St, Charlottesville, Va. Conference Room A.
Who can get fit tested:
- Healthcare professionals providing direct care to patients and community members (physicians, dentists, direct health care providers, etc).
- Fit testing priorities go to providers with greatest risk of exposure.
How to schedule an appointment:
- Call 434-297-8400 to schedule an appointment.
- No one will be fit tested without an appointment
- Fit testing will be scheduled as first call, first scheduled.
If applicable, the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) will provide N95's to participants who don't already have one. If you have your own N95, or use a specific style or brand at your practice, please bring it with you. Please also note that KN95’s and “Duck Bill” masks have had a high rate of failure during fit testing; these styles are not recommended for this event.
If you have any questions about this event, please call 434-297-8400. If no answer, please leave a voicemail; messages will be returned in the order they are received.
As a reminder, N95 masks are intended for healthcare workers. Community members should continue to wear cloth face coverings. For information regarding COVID-19:
- Center for Disease Control and Prevention
- Virginia Department of Health (VDH) COVID-19
- VDH Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD)’s Local COVID-19 Resources (including information for food, day care, financial support, etc.).
- TJHD COVID-19 Hotline: 434-972-6261 for testing information and local resources.
- TJHD Facebook and Twitter for the latest local COVID-19 numbers and information
