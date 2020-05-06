UVA to hold virtual Final Exercises May 16 with surprise entertainers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Members of the University of Virginia’s Class of 2020 will not get to walk the UVA Lawn as part of their Final Exercises celebration, but the university has some surprises planned to celebrate the class’s achievement.
UVA will host a livestreamed celebration and conferral of degrees starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16. The ceremony will feature some of the traditional components of Final Exercises, along with appearances by two surprise, world-class entertainers.
“We thought we should do a celebration that really honors and reminds students of how big of a deal this is, because graduation really is significant. It is something students should feel proud of," UVA Presidential Fellow Zaakir Tameez said.
The ceremony will also feature the premiere of UVA’s traditional year in review video. The university is planning to hold an in-person Final Exercises event October 9-11.
