University of Virginia Cavalier Marching Band hosts virtual awards banquet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An event the aims to honor the work of some University of Virginia students looked very different on Wednesday night.
Interim Director of Bands at the University of Virginia Andrew Koch hosted a virtual spring banquet for the band members and their families. The April event had to be postponed due to COVID-19.
The virtual banquet had just about everything the original event would have - students dressed their best to enjoy videos, awards, and presentations.
Koch and the staff even asked students and their families to prepare the same dinner they would have been served.
