Sutherland Advisory Committee to hold virtual public meeting May 11

The name of Sutherland Middle School is under community review in accordance with a new School Board policy that has led to a review of all 14 schools in the division which are named for individuals. Earlier this year, the first school to undergo a community review was Cale Elementary School, which will become Mountain View Elementary School on July 1. Information about the School Board’s policy on the naming or renaming of schools and the status of all reviews can be accessed on the school division’s School Naming Review website at https://www.k12albemarle.org/acps/division/school-naming-review/Pages/default.aspx.