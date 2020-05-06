Spring Chills. Dry Thursday. Rain Returns Friday

Dry and cool Thursday with the return of more sunshine. More rain will return on Friday, mainly by afternoon with another reinforcing shot of very cool air for May. Mother’s Day weekend cool and dry. The morning lows in the very cold 30s both Saturday and Sunday will make for frost and freeze concerns across the region. Plan now for this threat to protect gardens and crops. Daytime highs Saturday in the low to mid 50s and breezy. After a cold start Mother’s Day, sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 60s. Another front could bring a few showers by Monday of next week.