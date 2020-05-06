Spring Chills. Dry Thursday. Rain Returns Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More like March than May and below average temperatures will continue through the late week and weekend.
Dry and cool Thursday with the return of more sunshine. More rain will return on Friday, mainly by afternoon with another reinforcing shot of very cool air for May. Mother’s Day weekend cool and dry. The morning lows in the very cold 30s both Saturday and Sunday will make for frost and freeze concerns across the region. Plan now for this threat to protect gardens and crops. Daytime highs Saturday in the low to mid 50s and breezy. After a cold start Mother’s Day, sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 60s. Another front could bring a few showers by Monday of next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, chilly. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing by PM. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool, breezy. Highs upper 50s. Lows 30s. Frost/Freeze concerns.
Sunday: Mother’s Day - Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows 30s. Frost/Freeze concerns.
Monday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of shower. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows around 40.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid 60s. Lows low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to near 70.
