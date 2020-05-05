Low pressure slowly moves away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As low pressure to our south slowly moves away conditions will start to improve. There is still a chance for an isolated showers later Today into Tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for the rest of the day . Areas of fog are expected to form Tonight. Thursday will feature sunshine and milder temperatures. A cold front will move across the area Friday, bringing clouds and a better chance for widespread rain.. As the front exits, high pressure will build in for the Weekend. Initially colder air will arrive for Saturday, however, by Mother Day temperatures will begin to warm with mostly sunny skies. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, High: lw 60s
Tonight: Showers end, with areas of fog, Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.