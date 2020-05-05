Low pressure slowly moves away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As low pressure to our south slowly moves away conditions will start to improve. There is still a chance for an isolated showers later Today into Tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for the rest of the day . Areas of fog are expected to form Tonight. Thursday will feature sunshine and milder temperatures. A cold front will move across the area Friday, bringing clouds and a better chance for widespread rain.. As the front exits, high pressure will build in for the Weekend. Initially colder air will arrive for Saturday, however, by Mother Day temperatures will begin to warm with mostly sunny skies. Have a great and safe day !