Keep an eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure is passing to our south. The result will be plenty of clouds, cool temperatures, and a stray shower or two. By Tonight, drier air will begin to work in, setting the stage for improving conditions by Thursday. Sunshine will prevail and slightly milder conditions. However, an approaching cold front will spread clouds and showers during the day Friday. The Weekend will get off to a chilly start, but warmer conditions are expected in time for Mothers Day. Have a great and safe day !