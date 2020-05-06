Keep an eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure is passing to our south. The result will be plenty of clouds, cool temperatures, and a stray shower or two. By Tonight, drier air will begin to work in, setting the stage for improving conditions by Thursday. Sunshine will prevail and slightly milder conditions. However, an approaching cold front will spread clouds and showers during the day Friday. The Weekend will get off to a chilly start, but warmer conditions are expected in time for Mothers Day. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: low 60s
Tonight: Evening shower,then mostly cloudy with fog, Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.